US Bancorp DE Has $113.50 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,973 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $113,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $410,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.20 and its 200-day moving average is $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $226.49.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

