The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:BA opened at $225.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.91.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

