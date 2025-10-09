Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 302,684 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,121 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $513.98 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $496.88.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

