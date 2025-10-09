Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 41.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 399.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 16.2% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Medtronic Stock Down 0.5%
MDT stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $99.37.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
