Optas LLC Buys 416 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Optas LLC increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at RTX
In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RTX Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of RTX stock opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $170.85.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
