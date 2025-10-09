Capital Management Associates Inc Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Capital Management Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI opened at $331.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $331.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.59 and its 200 day moving average is $298.54. The stock has a market cap of $550.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

