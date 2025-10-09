InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 257 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,486,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $383.84 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.30 and its 200 day moving average is $376.89. The company has a market capitalization of $382.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.