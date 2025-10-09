Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Acquired by Hager Investment Management Services LLC

Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 27.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after acquiring an additional 992,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,380.2% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 802,526 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.