Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,486 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 154,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 77,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.