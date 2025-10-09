Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Takes $234,000 Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE DUK opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

