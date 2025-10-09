L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,541,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $217.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.97.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

