Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,214.25 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $515.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.63.
Insider Activity at Netflix
In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
