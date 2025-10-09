Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

