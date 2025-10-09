Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Bought by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 329.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $266.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $120.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC set a $70.00 price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

