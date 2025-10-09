Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $183.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a PE ratio of 611.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average is $138.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

