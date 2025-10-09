Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4,769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corteva by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corteva by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,251,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,736,000 after purchasing an additional 639,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

