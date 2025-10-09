Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $42.14 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $42,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after acquiring an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,024,000 after acquiring an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,412,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,631,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.