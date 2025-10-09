QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

