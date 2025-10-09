Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $231.26 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $408.53 billion, a PE ratio of 110.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.28 and its 200-day moving average is $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

