Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 725 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after buying an additional 638,284 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $167.77 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $181.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.