Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $73.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 7.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $73,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $611.44 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $611.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $582.26 and a 200 day moving average of $534.45.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

