Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $820.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

