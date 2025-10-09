Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,220 Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,709,000 after acquiring an additional 838,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

