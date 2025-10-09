iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Holdings Lifted by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

