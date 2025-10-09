Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,913 Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

