Narwhal Capital Management Sells 19,341 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.65.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

