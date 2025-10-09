Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Target were worth $150,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

