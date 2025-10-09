First Merchants Corp Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IWM opened at $246.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $248.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

