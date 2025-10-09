Dempze Nancy E Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 2.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.