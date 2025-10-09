US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113,498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $370,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 90,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 478,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 216,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

