REAP Financial Group LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

