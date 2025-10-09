US Bancorp DE Sells 12,483 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,450 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $131,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1%

ADBE opened at $348.77 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.56. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

