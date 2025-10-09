Optas LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Optas LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,849,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $268,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $226.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.