BankPlus Trust Department Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

BankPlus Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $57.07 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $255.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

