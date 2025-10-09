Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.