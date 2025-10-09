Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $946,000 Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:RTX opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $170.85. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

