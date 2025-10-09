Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

