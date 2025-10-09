First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $768.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $768.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

