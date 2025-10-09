BankPlus Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

BankPlus Trust Department cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 114,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $337.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

