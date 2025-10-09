Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,704,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $74.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

