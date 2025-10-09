Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 623.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 761,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655,979 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 206,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. Optas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 128.2% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

