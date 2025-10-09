Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $372.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $373.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.35 and a 200-day moving average of $311.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

