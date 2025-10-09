Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 73,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

