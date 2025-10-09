Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $438.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.58, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

