Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,109,585 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 119.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,585 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $548,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 21,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $295.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.29.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $281.35 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $286.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average of $262.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

