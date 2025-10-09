Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.70.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $438.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.58, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

