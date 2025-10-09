Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 65,877 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $266.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

