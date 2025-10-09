18,779 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Acquired by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

NYSE CMG opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

