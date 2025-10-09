Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $576.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $581.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

