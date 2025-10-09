Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 5.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $657.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $692.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $692.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

